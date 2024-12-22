Cruising
Yacht to trot: a Mediterranean voyage on the exquisite Explora II
On the maiden sailing, Andrea Nagel finds the Explora II more like an outsized superyacht than an ocean liner, with a heady blend of opulence and adventure
22 December 2024 - 00:00
A woman must have money and a balcony of her own if she is to travel in style to the glamorous Italian islands en route to Sicily and Malta. I thought this indulgently as I felt the warp and weft of plush, high-pile carpeting beneath my feet, stepping into my cabin aboard the Explora II, the second ship from MSC's luxury division, Explora Journeys...
