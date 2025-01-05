Lifestyle

Tebogo Malope marks 20 years in film with groundbreaking project 'Spirit'

Award-winning director sets the tone for South African movies in 2025

05 January 2025 - 00:00
Joy Mphande Journalist

In a remarkable feat award-winning director Tebogo Malope has successfully filmed Spirit: The Movie in just eight days...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bobotie, Nando's and a Tang of SA in Dubai Food
  2. Tebogo Malope marks 20 years in film with groundbreaking project 'Spirit' Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | An elegant day at the races Lifestyle
  4. The glow of love is gone as Siya and Rachel call it quits Lifestyle
  5. What's On: January 6 to 12 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS