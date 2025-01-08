Lifestyle

Exciting new cars coming to SA in 2025

From compact electrics to hybrid sports cars, brace for a fresh model onslaught

08 January 2025 - 10:22
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter

The new car launch circuit is back in swing, jolting us from that December haze of fruit mince pies and Boney M...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mandela's grandsons drown their sorrows Lifestyle
  2. Bobotie, Nando's and a Tang of SA in Dubai Food
  3. Inside influencer’s journey from West Rand to dazzling in ‘Dubai Bling’ Lifestyle
  4. Obituary: Zola Mahobe - Soccer boss who lived large on loot Lifestyle
  5. Exciting new cars coming to SA in 2025 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Memorial service of Professor Sibusiso Bengu
Deadly Los Angeles wildfires rage out of control | REUTERS