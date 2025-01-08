Galloping through Lesotho with the Ford Mustang Dark Horse

American muscle car at home on Mountain Kingdom's twisty roads

Braving OR Tambo’s international departures rigmarole to visit a country on Bloemfontein’s stoep just feels odd. After receiving a far too thorough pat-down through check-in and having the vanity bag’s fluids interrogated, you wonder if it might have been more pleasant to drive to Lesotho instead. ..