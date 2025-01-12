Hot Lunch
Big roar of sparkling young thespians
This hot donut lunch will encourage you to tap into your creative energy, stick to your resolutions and remember that you too have dreams.
12 January 2025 - 00:00
On a recent afternoon I plied the young cast of one of the productions of the National Children’s Theatre in Parktown with sugar straight to the veins in the form of the wonderfully decadent donuts from Krispy Kreme. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.