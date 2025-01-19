Robbie Williams bares his simian soul
Better Man portrays Williams as a monkey, which helps the biopic stand out from the competition
19 January 2025 - 00:00
2025 is the Year of the Monkey — that is, if you're Robbie Williams. In actual fact, if you follow the Chinese zodiac, 2025 is the Year of the Snake, which portends prosperity and success. This also rings true for Williams, who — if the adoration on the interview circuit around the world (as he promotes Better Man, the biopic about his life) is anything to go by — is more popular than ever...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.