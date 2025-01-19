You don't get much bigger than Robbie
19 January 2025 - 00:00
• Robbie Williams originally found success in the male pop group Take That, which he joined in 1990 after a successful audition. They released a series of UK number-one singles, including Pray, Relight My Fire, Babe and Back for Good. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.