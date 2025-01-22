‘Babygirl’ bends (over) how we see desire, power and self-discovery
The film centres on Romy (Nicole Kidman), a successful woman who has never been sexually satisfied by her husband (Antonio Banderas), and her affair with an intern (Harris Dickinson)
22 January 2025 - 18:19
Babygirl evokes undefined responses. Just the title, Babygirl — as a double whammy to women; not a baby, not a girl, an adult. To hear director, writer, editor, actress Halina Reijn refer to the film as a 90s homage adds to the confused rush of response the movie provokes because, as she notes, “a lot of those 90s sexual thrillers that inspired this film, made me feel less alone with my darker fantasies, but in a lot of them the femme fatale gets punished or somebody dies”...
