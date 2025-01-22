Lifestyle

Director Pablo Larraín on making 'Maria' with Angelina Jolie

It was important for Jolie to learn how to sing like Callas - and she nailed it

22 January 2025 - 18:57
Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor

Maria stars Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas, and follows the seven days before her death in 1977 in Paris as she reflects on her life and career. The film is directed by Pablo Larraín, a Chilean filmmaker known for directing films such as No (2012), Neruda (2016), Jackie (2016), Spencer (2021) and El Conde (2023). Larraín spoke about his experience of making the film...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Babygirl’ bends (over) how we see desire, power and self-discovery Lifestyle
  2. Director Pablo Larraín on making 'Maria' with Angelina Jolie Lifestyle
  3. Let the children play – with their minds Lifestyle
  4. Q&A | Simply magical reads with Trevor Noah Lifestyle
  5. Chef Lorna Maseko has delicious things up her sleeve Food

Latest Videos

A mere $500 changed trajectory of Zambian lending
SPOTLIGHT | Catch Robbie Williams on the big screen and camera focusing on real ...