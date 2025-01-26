Jazzie B keeps on moving
His book celebrates music as a universal language and explores the importance of embracing diversity and nurturing understanding among individuals
26 January 2025 - 00:00
Trevor Beresford Romeo OBE, better known as Jazzie B, is a British DJ, music producer and the founder of music collective Soul II Soul who'll be in South Africa next week to perform on on Saturday at Montecasino's outdoor events area and in Cape Town on February 8 at Kirstenbosch. ..
