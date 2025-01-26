Lifestyle

Bard at Large

On the home of the brave, TikTok and flat-earthers

26 January 2025 - 00:00

On the day before the inauguration of the orange genital grabber — The Donald — as the 47th president of the US, there was a TikTok blackout in the Land of the Free. It’s difficult to understand just how traumatic those 14 hours were for millions of Americans if you’re not raising young adults and teenagers...

