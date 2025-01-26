Small film asks some big questions
Keiran Culkin's performance in this dramedy is his best yet
In his second outing as a director, Jesse Eisenberg has taken a personal experience and turned it into a smart, funny, ultimately emotionally affecting story about two mismatched Jewish American cousins who, after their beloved grandmother dies, use the money she’s left them to make a trip to Poland to see where she was born before the violence of the Nazis forced her to leave for a new life in the US. Eisenberg plays David Kaplan — uptight, anxious, neurotic and not very good with strangers. Kieran Culkin — in his strongest performance yet — plays Benji, David’s free-spirited, easy with strangers, sometimes volatile cousin for whom “Grandma Dory” meant the world. ..
