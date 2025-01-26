The Year of the Snake
Chinese New Year celebrations are not complete without the rituals, the symbolism and well-worn family traditions. But superstitions and old wives’ tales aside, these customs stand for community, family — and for letting mom be right
26 January 2025 - 00:00
Bless Instagram, and Tik Tok too. Before content creators posted on the socials about the quirks of Chinese moms and por-pors (grannies), those of us who grew up decades before in the homes of Asian moms and por-pors, followed rules, rituals, superstitions and beliefs with silent, isolated obedience. Also fear. Because why would you disobey ancient traditions and tempt the gods and ancestors who bestow good fortune on your family? And why would you disobey an Asian mom?..
