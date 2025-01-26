William Kentridge back on home soil
'To Cross One More Sea' at The Goodman Gallery is a diverse, fantastical selection from his latest exhibitions
26 January 2025 - 00:00
Joburg is in for a major treat this year. William Kentridge, arguably South Africa’s greatest living artist, returns to his hometown with an exhibition at the Goodman Gallery showcasing some key works he's recently exhibited around the world...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.