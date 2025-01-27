Volkswagen's base Amarok 2.0 TDI is tough and unpretentious
Four months in, our long-term double-cab seems to be getting on well
27 January 2025 - 10:22
Low-slung sports cars, swanky sport-utility vehicles and sprightly electric sprinters are all great. But the rugged simplicity of a good ol’ double-cab bakkie offers its user possibilities that other body formats cannot match. Aside from a cavernous loading bin for all manner of items, from livestock to curtain rods, the peace of mind afforded by a tall ground clearance and robust ladder-frame chassis is a strong case in itself. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.