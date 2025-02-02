Anora is hilarious but also moving
This modern-day Cinderella tale is a fast-moving, screwball series of unfortunate events with whiplash smart dialogue and tremendous actors
Over the last decade American indie writer/director Sean Baker has crafted an acclaimed reputation for his social realist bittersweet dramas about working-class characters and their daily struggles for survival in the margins of hyper-capitalist modern America. In films such as The Florida Project and Red Rocket, Baker has created memorable real-life stories anchored by lived-in performances from both actors and non-professionals. His latest, the much-lauded, Cannes Palme d’Or winning, and six-Oscar nominated Anora is both a continuation of many of his previous thematic interests and also an extension of them in its offering of a fast-paced, often very funny screwball dramedy reimagining of the Cinderella fairy-tale transposed to the present day, Russian-populated Brighton Beach neighbourhood of Brooklyn. ..
