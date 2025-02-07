Lifestyle

Column

Getting old, gracefully and fitfully

As the fountain of youth dries up, one can cast a bleary eye back

07 February 2025 - 13:00 By Derek Davey

I recently attended an exhibition at a venue that I'd never been to before. Scanning for signs as I approached the corner that Google Maps had directed me to, I noticed some old geezers lining up outside a door. “That’s it! That’s where it is,” I thought, and I was right. Once I entered the room it was full of grey hair, double chins and balding heads — just like mine. The only youngsters present were the oldies' children and grandchildren. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What to give the man who has everything? Lifestyle
  2. Obituary: Zola Mahobe - Soccer boss who lived large on loot Lifestyle
  3. What’s next for Miss Universe hopeful Natasha Joubert? She spills the tea Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Power to the billionaire's bronze bust bonanza Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | This R66,000-a-night Joburg haven is Africa's top hotel suite Travel

Latest Videos

Congo hospital bears the scars of clashes between rebels, army | REUTERS
CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting