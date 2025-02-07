Column
Getting old, gracefully and fitfully
As the fountain of youth dries up, one can cast a bleary eye back
07 February 2025 - 13:00
I recently attended an exhibition at a venue that I'd never been to before. Scanning for signs as I approached the corner that Google Maps had directed me to, I noticed some old geezers lining up outside a door. “That’s it! That’s where it is,” I thought, and I was right. Once I entered the room it was full of grey hair, double chins and balding heads — just like mine. The only youngsters present were the oldies' children and grandchildren. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.