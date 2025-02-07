Column

Getting old, gracefully and fitfully

As the fountain of youth dries up, one can cast a bleary eye back

I recently attended an exhibition at a venue that I'd never been to before. Scanning for signs as I approached the corner that Google Maps had directed me to, I noticed some old geezers lining up outside a door. “That’s it! That’s where it is,” I thought, and I was right. Once I entered the room it was full of grey hair, double chins and balding heads — just like mine. The only youngsters present were the oldies' children and grandchildren. ..