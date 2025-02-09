Chefs in Residence in Cape winelands
09 February 2025 - 00:00
Global culinary icons Margot Henderson OBE (Rochelle Canteen, London), Rose Chalalai Singh (Rose Kitchen, Paris), Fergus Henderson OBE (St John, London) and Hector Henderson (Rochelle Canteen) will be in South Africa for the inaugural Chefs In Residence at the Twee Jonge Gezellen estate in Tulbagh in the Cape winelands towards the end of February...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.