Lifestyle

Perseverance is key to success, says Grammy winner Wouter Kellerman

09 February 2025 - 00:00
Joy Mphande Journalist

Wouter Kellerman's journey to becoming a Grammy-winning musician is a testament to the power of perseverance and following one's passion. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Obituary: Zola Mahobe - Soccer boss who lived large on loot Lifestyle
  2. Obituary: Abe Krok: seller of skin lighteners and builder of Apartheid Museum Lifestyle
  3. 'Anora' is hilarious but also moving Lifestyle
  4. Taking the fear factor out of swimming the Midmar Mile Lifestyle
  5. End of an era for Solly Krok's famed Summer Place Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy | Official Trailer | Peacock Original
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial Official Trailer | SHOWTIME