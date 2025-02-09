Sinners is a new version of fear
Director Ryan Coogler's deeply personal, immersive black horror movie is set in Mississippi, in the prohibition era
09 February 2025 - 00:00
For his fifth film Sinners, director Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther) collaborates for the fifth time with star Michael B. Jordan, who plays twins in a “genre-fluid,” horror set in the early 20th century. The film features plenty of blues music, voodoo symbolism, vampires and a star-studded cast that includes Delroy Lindo, Hailee Stanfield and Jack O’Connell. ..
