Lifestyle

Sinners is a new version of fear

Director Ryan Coogler's deeply personal, immersive black horror movie is set in Mississippi, in the prohibition era

09 February 2025 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

For his fifth film Sinners, director Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther) collaborates for the fifth time with star Michael B. Jordan, who plays twins in a “genre-fluid,” horror set in the early 20th century. The film features plenty of blues music, voodoo symbolism, vampires and a star-studded cast that includes Delroy Lindo, Hailee Stanfield and Jack O’Connell. ..

