Charisma: either you have it, or you don't
It's that magical quality that sets you apart from mere mortals
Charisma can sometimes be described as “that special magic”. Donald Trump has ascended into the White House to, once again, be, arguably, the most powerful man in the world — unless you believe Time magazine's latest cover that had Elon Musk at the presidential desk in the White House, ostensibly pulling the strings. But, no matter what you think about “The Donald” and how in control he actually is, he certainly has the quality of charisma in spades, which probably helped his campaign strategists when it came to getting him all the votes he needed to ensure that Melania put his linen back on the White House main suite's bed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.