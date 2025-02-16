The Christian Dior collection, fronted by Maria Grazia Chiuri, was a playful nod to Alice in Wonderland and a romanticised vision of Victorian childhood. Chiuri stripped the collection to black, white and beige iterations of 19th-century womenswear staples. Impressive, exposed panniers and delicate floral crinolines created wide, air-defying skirts, with ribbons of embroidered flowers floating from their hemlines. Alongside the frilly bloomers, tailcoats and organza ruffs, it was clear the creative director had been browsing the books on fashion history.
Frill Seeker: Historic hauteur
Ruffles, crinolines, and embroidery galore, the designers at this year’s Haute Couture Week flipped through the pages of fashion history
Image: Peter White/Getty Images/Gallo
Amid a global economic downturn, many designers at Haute Couture Week looked to history for inspiration, finding solace in the lavish fashions of centuries past, in all their frilly, brocaded and cinched glory.
CHRISTIAN DIOR
The Christian Dior collection, fronted by Maria Grazia Chiuri, was a playful nod to Alice in Wonderland and a romanticised vision of Victorian childhood. Chiuri stripped the collection to black, white and beige iterations of 19th-century womenswear staples. Impressive, exposed panniers and delicate floral crinolines created wide, air-defying skirts, with ribbons of embroidered flowers floating from their hemlines. Alongside the frilly bloomers, tailcoats and organza ruffs, it was clear the creative director had been browsing the books on fashion history.
VALENTINO
Image: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images/Gallo
Taking a more maximalist approach, Alessandro Michele’s debut Valentino couture collection was a panoply of historical references. Entitled Vertigineux — meaning “dizzy” — the scope of Michele’s themes was indeed dizzying. Several gowns featured stiff, floor-length skirts structured by enormous crinolines — made even more opulent with needlepoint, floral tapestry or masses of gathered tulle. Other looks boasted lace cravats, exaggerated tiered collars, oversized bows, and frilly sleeves. Coupled with detailed embroidery and elaborate headwear, Michele ensured the show would not soon be forgotten.
JEAN PAUL GAULTIER
Image: Estrop/Getty Images/Gallo
Jean Paul Gaultier saw the brand’s eighth and youngest guest designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin take a more thematic approach with Le Naufrage (Shipwreck). The collection boasted Gaultier’s signature sensuality, as models stalked down the runway in heavily laced, sculptural bodices and tattered swirls of fabric. More nuanced historical references appeared in sheer, fluttering blouses with cravats, frilly cuffs and embossed breeches paired with body-hugging doublets. The guest designer himself took his final bow in a black angular corset and matching breeches.
GIAMBATTISTA VALLI
Image: Francois Durand/Getty Images/Gallo
For Giambattista Valli, early European fashions were given a Moroccan twist. While the most eye-catching looks featured voluminous silk skirts ballooning from tight-fitting bodices, Valli also crafted gowns in sumptuous gold floral brocade. Bishop sleeves, a high, jewelled collar and ruffled necklines hinted at the luxurious excess of 18th century aristocracy.
VIKTOR & ROLF
Image: Peter White/Getty Images/Gallo
Designer duo Viktor & Rolf took a more stripped-back approach, basing their entire collection around three staple garments — a white button-up shirt, navy trousers and a beige coat. As the collection evolved, these basics became increasingly baroque, with the designers pushing the fabric’s limits with ruffles and frills. A floor-length coat adorned with tiered pleats playfully referenced the early 19th century pelisse, alongside exaggerated leg-of-mutton sleeves and mock cravats of gathered white fabric. The final look? A white collared shirt and coat combo, pushed down to form an off-the-shoulder, tiered gown that might just have enchanted Marie Antoinette herself.
