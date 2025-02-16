Lifestyle

Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2025: Curators explore the theme of Play

The exhibition is about integrating elements of experimentation

16 February 2025 - 00:00 By Matthew Krouse

Investec Cape Town Art Fair director Laura Vincenti explains the daring theme of “Play” for this year’s premium contemporary African art gathering: “The concept of Play explores three dynamic and interconnected facets of the art world. Play as creativity, play as curiosity and play as a role.”..

