LAST WORD

Is all this plastic turning our brains into Tupperware?

Every week now, I'm delighted to be a South African. Yes ye naysayers, grumblers and glass-half-empty trolls of the great and good — we're awesome, and don’t forget it! In 2002, ahead of practically every other country in the world, we passed a law against single-use plastics. Now, I don’t know how long it took us to get to the current state of affairs where I fork out hard cash for those funny cloth bags from Woolies every time I go in there, because I keep forgetting to bring the tote bags sitting smugly in my boot for this precise purpose. But yes, I'm proud to report that we South Africans were decidedly ahead of the curve on this subject. In principle we started eliminating the quotidian plastic stuff of our lives 23 years ago. ..