Lifestyle

HOT LUNCH

Fried chicken, chutzpah and always taking the shot

KFC boss lady Akhona Qengqe wants to showcase herself as example of successful transformation

23 February 2025 - 00:00

..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. This corner of the Eastern Cape could be called the 'home of chill' Travel
  2. SEX TALK | Can herpes be cured? Health & Sex
  3. Sonia Booth talks to Aspasia Karras about beauty and the bullies Lifestyle
  4. Three spots in Joburg where you can enjoy a fabulous meal with live jazz Food
  5. Got R175k? Ramaphosa's Fresnaye mansion may be the perfect rental for you Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

MOTHERS' INSTINCT - Official Trailer - Starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica ...
SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) | Official Trailer | Hulu