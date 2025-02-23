Joburg is not beyond saving
Small acts of renewal are revitalising neglected parts of the city, igniting a wealth of possibilities
23 February 2025 - 00:01
Finding himself in an unusual frame of mind about his home city of Joburg, Ryan Enslin went in search of hope beyond dysfunction, seeking out fellow Joburgers determined to transform the inner city into a place worth fighting for...
