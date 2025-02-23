The joys of Jozi park life
Journalist and passionate Joburg resident Jo Buitendach explores public space, private joy and a dash of Joburg madness
23 February 2025 - 00:00
Nothing beats an early morning in Joburg, especially on those summer days when the sunlight is soft and the birds are singing. Add a black coffee and a wake-up call by four hyper-energetic chihuahuas, and it’s a perfect start. I wasn’t always a fan of early mornings, but I’ve come around to them. Now I love getting up, doing a little work, and then heading to the local pool or park, ready to embrace the gift that is Johannesburg’s public space — as complicated and unpredictable as it can sometimes be...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.