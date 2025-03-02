2025 Oscar predictions
Anora and its actors look set to win a number of awards, but The Brutalist is not far behind
02 March 2025 - 00:01
It’s been a rockier than usual awards season in the run-up to the final Oscars announcement on Sunday night. With AI controversies stalking The Brutalist and Emilia Pérez and the latter coming in for further criticism, first for its representation of Mexicans and Mexican culture and then later for the off-colour political opinions of its transgender star Karla Sofía Gascón, the easier certainties of last year’s Oppenheimer dominated race have been replaced by one that’s still too close in some categories to call with any certainty. That said, it’s time to place the final bets. Here are my picks for who will, could and in a perfect world, should win in a refreshingly strong-fielded race for the 97th Academy Awards. ..
