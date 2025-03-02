LAST WORD
As we play at being gods, beware humans, not humanoids
I've been watching videos of the AI powered humanoid robots on the interwebs. As far as I am aware I've yet to see one in real life, though I have my suspicions. Things are coming along at a cracking pace with these chaps. Physically, they're still a little awkward, like fresh colts in hour one of their young lives. There's a great deal of off-kilter lurching about as if they mapped their motion on the inebriated population of a bar at 1am when the vodka kicked in and neutralised the little balancing hairs in their ears. But the engineers are on it. I saw a pair of robotic legs - sans torso it must be said — flitting up a precipitous, rocky forest glade like a billy goat on speed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.