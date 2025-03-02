Haunting horror fit for a King
Expect scares aplenty from ‘The Monkey’ and ‘The Life of Chuck’, the latest film adaptations of stories by the undisputed literary titan of terror, Stephen King
02 March 2025 - 00:00
For nearly five decades, Stephen King has reigned supreme as the undisputed master of horror fiction. His stories — packed with psychological dread, supernatural terror and deeply human fears — have been adapted for screens big and small, giving audiences the chance to experience some nightmarish cinematic scenes. From The Shining to It, King’s works have been a gold mine for Hollywood, and 2025 is proving to be another landmark year for the writer’s fans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.