Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | What’s in a name? Man about town Maps Maponyane explains

Podcast recordings and album first-listens with city views

02 March 2025 - 00:00

Joburg may not have a mountain or the sea, but what it lacks in Instagrammable scenery it makes up for with high-altitude swagger...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Yellow fruit that has Nando's ads chickening out Lifestyle
  2. Standout designs at Cape Town Furniture Week Home & Gardening
  3. Magic and madness: A cruise to Mozambique on the MSC Musica Travel
  4. 2025 Oscar predictions Lifestyle
  5. YOUR WEEKLY STARS | March 3-9 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Get ready for the Basketball Africa League Season 5!
The Brutalist | Official Trailer HD | A24