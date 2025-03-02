Why the '25 Suzuki Swift is the budget car of the moment
Cheap, cheerful and with improved safety
02 March 2025 - 13:07
Back in 2008 Suzuki re-entered the SA market supported by two products...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.