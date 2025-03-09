Lifestyle

HOT LUNCH

Seeing SA through the lens of cricket

09 March 2025 - 00:00

There is an unspoken injunction in the newsroom that we should not interview our own. But I beg your indulgence while I make an exception for Niren Tolsi...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why the '25 Suzuki Swift is the budget car of the moment Lifestyle
  2. Oh, baby, that's a good business to be in Lifestyle
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO |  Welcome to your special place in hell Lifestyle
  4. Bringing Brazilian culture and craftmanship to Cape Town Lifestyle
  5. The G90 BMW M5 is a reflection of the times Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY, 11 March 2025