Bard at Large
Welcome to your special place in hell
09 March 2025 - 00:00
Hell is an invention of the church. So said US Episcopal bishop Shelby Spong. Of all believers, he was my favourite Christian intellectual. And that’s why I’m hiding behind his mental prowess; I’m a coward. But I agree that the concept of hell was invented with tithes in mind, just like the indulgences of 16th century Europe that made Martin Luther go all Castro on the Pope. ..
