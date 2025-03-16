Festival fun in a good cause
Human rights top the bill at Constitution Hill, with renowned jazz artist Mandisi Dyantyis heading the musical section of the multi-pronged event
16 March 2025 - 00:00
The seventh edition of the Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival - four days of activism, debates and creativity - takes place next weekend in Joburg, inviting the public to join together to reflect on issues including social justice, gender-based violence, climate action, democracy and inclusion. This year's theme is “A Just and Inclusive South Africa.” The organisers say it's an opportunity to reignite the values enshrined in our constitution, urging a collective commitment to equality, dignity, freedom and justice for all. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.