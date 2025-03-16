Mindfulness: the gift of the present
Being mindful isn’t something you just 'decide' to do. It’s a practice which, if applied regularly, you become better at, writes Derek Davey
16 March 2025 - 00:00
It doesn’t have to be/the blue iris, it could be/weeds in a vacant lot, or a few/small stones; just/pay attention, then patch/a few words together and don’t try/to make them elaborate, this isn’t/a contest but the doorway/into thanks, and a silence in which/another voice may speak..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.