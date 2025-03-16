Survival against the odds
'Last Breath' is a film about extraordinary human endurance, writes Ophelia Anderson
16 March 2025 - 00:00
Next weekend, South African audiences will be taken on an astounding cinematic journey with Last Breath, a gripping survival thriller that delves into the terrifying reality of deep-sea diving gone wrong. Based on true events, the film tells the harrowing story of a commercial saturation diver trapped on the ocean floor with minutes of oxygen remaining and little hope of rescue...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.