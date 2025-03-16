The King gives back

Lebo M on mentorship, giving others a chance and his first ever solo concert

In his 40-year career, Grammy Award-winning South African musician, composer, UNAids goodwill ambassador and Oscar nominee, Lebohang Morake, is best known for creating the iconic opening chant of The Lion King’s Circle of Life. But his greatest contribution to South Africa’s creative industry is his mentorship programme, which ensures the spotlight is shone on his home country, even on international stages...