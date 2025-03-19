Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams launch Limited Edition Collection
This collaboration puts birthdays centre stage, blending the Maison’s legendary heritage with the famed musician's vision of collective joy
Moët & Chandon, the iconic French champagne Maison founded in 1743, is delighted to announce its newest collaboration: The Moët & Chandon Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Collection, which launched on March 1 globally, putting birthday celebrations centre stage.
Driven by shared values of collective spirit, optimism, and human connection, Moët & Chandon and famed musician Pharrell Williams have come together to reimagine the birthday experience through the eyes of those who celebrate you. The Maison and Pharrell's shared vision of collective joy is at the heart of the collaboration, aiming to create moments that are both universal and deeply personal, where every detail is crafted to honour those who gather to celebrate.
Each day, 22-million people around the world mark their birthdays, a ritual filled with the joy and gratitude for those who make the occasion unforgettable. Whether or not you enjoy celebrating your own birthday, we all enjoy celebrating the people we love. It’s not about the gift, but who’s giving it; not the party, but who shows up. And it’s not about the bottle, but whom you share it with.
“The best part about a birthday is the people who want to celebrate it with you,” says Pharrell. “When I was old enough to toast with champagne for the first time, Moët & Chandon was my point of reference. I suppose it’s just a tradition; it’s the ritual.”
The Moët & Chandon birthday tradition
For generations, Moët & Chandon has been the preferred champagne for birthday toasts, joining the special day celebrations of royalty and cultural icons across music, sports and cinema. With the Maison, iconic actor Paul Newman celebrated his 40th birthday in 1965, actress Scarlett Johansson celebrated her 30th birthday in 2014 with her twin brother Hunter, and tennis legend Roger Federer regularly celebrates his at home with family and friends. And the occasions don’t stop.
The design and the offer
To create a distinctive and unique design for everyone’s birthday, Moët & Chandon and Pharrell delved into the archives of the House and found that what today is the iconic tie on the bottle was a bow in 1892. The bow, symbolising togetherness, generosity, joy and surprise, is one of the key elements of this Limited Edition Collection.
The Limited Edition
The box and bottleneck of Moët & Chandon’s most emblematic champagne, Brut Impérial, are dressed in gold, midnight blue, deep red, as well as white for Nectar Impérial Rosé. Pharrell signs his creations with white dotted lettering, similar to pearls on the box and directly on the bottle. He also transforms the bottle’s red royal seal into a pearled monogram of his initials, PW, interconnected and round.
The campaign
The Moët & Chandon Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Collection launch is accompanied by a global media campaign featuring the musician. Through the eyes of the ones who celebrate you, the story portrays him and his friends rushing to a birthday party in the heart of Paris. When friends organise a birthday party, there’s always that one person who shows up late, the one who takes care of the cake, the one who chooses the flowers or comes with balloons ... and guess who’s bringing champagne?
The Moët & Chandon Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Collection is available now in selected retail locations.
This article was sponsored by Moët & Chandon.
Drink responsibly. Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18.