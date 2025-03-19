Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams launch Limited Edition Collection

Moët & Chandon, the iconic French champagne Maison founded in 1743, is delighted to announce its newest collaboration: The Moët & Chandon Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Collection, which launched on March 1 globally, putting birthday celebrations centre stage.

Driven by shared values of collective spirit, optimism, and human connection, Moët & Chandon and famed musician Pharrell Williams have come together to reimagine the birthday experience through the eyes of those who celebrate you. The Maison and Pharrell's shared vision of collective joy is at the heart of the collaboration, aiming to create moments that are both universal and deeply personal, where every detail is crafted to honour those who gather to celebrate.

Each day, 22-million people around the world mark their birthdays, a ritual filled with the joy and gratitude for those who make the occasion unforgettable. Whether or not you enjoy celebrating your own birthday, we all enjoy celebrating the people we love. It’s not about the gift, but who’s giving it; not the party, but who shows up. And it’s not about the bottle, but whom you share it with.