From adolescent angst to middle-aged mediocrity
It’s our pesky sex drives that led us millennials to parenthood — and from nights on the town to naps on the couch
Remember when urban music such as hip hop and kwaito was cool? Not marketing-friendly cool, but actually edgy. When politicians such as C Dolores Tucker were trying to have Tupac banned, and parents would bristle with indignation at the very thought of TKZee. Back when urban music wasn’t just a synonym for “black” but actually referred to the soundtrack of young people from inner cities and townships. On the other side of the pencil test, kids listened to the likes of Linkin Park, The Offspring, Green Day and Korn. No matter where you looked, there was a sense of angst in the air. Britney Spears was Toxic, and even Usher just wanted to “let it burn”. Judging by their musical tastes, you’d have sworn teenage rebellion was brewing. The youngsters were plotting, and one day their parents were going to be in for a rude awakening...
