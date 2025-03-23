Bard at Large
Fulfilling your Thai kneads is not a right
When members of the chattering classes lose what little comforts they’re used to, it turns us all into Karens, moaning about not being able to afford massages
23 March 2025 - 00:00
He waltzed into the Thai massage parlour in the posh side of Boksburg, riding on the high horse of moral indignation that only an individual who has recently attained refugee status in President Elon Trump’s universe can muster...
