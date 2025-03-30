Bard at Large
Here’s to the creatures that keep us as pets in our kennel-homes
We’re not as dominant as our anthropomorphic world view prompts us to believe
30 March 2025 - 00:00
We belong to a species that has arrogated to itself “dominion over other creatures”. The dispassionate scientific fact is that you and I are merely members of the sapient species of the genus Homo of the Hominidae family alongside our first cousins, the chimpazees. Because of our naturally anthropocentric view of the world, we put ourselves at the apex of the evolutionary pyramid. With very good reason. This is although viruses keep reminding us of the healthy dose of delusion in our self-image, like the Covid ones did recently. Healthy for them...
