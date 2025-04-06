Famous lost phrases from history: I quit
Once upon a time, a person who had a job would actually resign if provoked. Hard to believe, isn’t it
06 April 2025 - 00:00
Does anybody remember how people used to quit their jobs because they were unhappy? New entrants to the job market will think you’re making things up when you tell them that folks used to resign for petty, trivial excuses such as feeling unappreciated, being passed over for promotions, getting paid 40% less than the market rate or merely having an abusive boss who swore at you and called you a useless idiot...
