Is cloning your dog uncool?

If you simply can’t bear to be parted from your dawg, get it stuffed, or arrange for it to have puppies

06 April 2025 - 00:00 By Derek Davey

Would you clone your dog? I mean, seriously? OK, I get it: you love your pooch. I also do. I love my dog to absolute pieces, and I have loved all my dogs to the ends of the earth —from childhood onwards. But, sadly, dogs die, and quite quicker than  us. It’s just a fact of life — or it was, until relatively recently...

