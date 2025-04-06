Lifestyle

What's On 7-13 April

06 April 2025 - 00:00 By Staff Writer

Marc Eugene Lottering ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Tickled pink with bevy of beauties Lifestyle
  2. Is cloning your dog uncool? Lifestyle
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Famous lost phrases from history: I quit Lifestyle
  4. SBU MKWANAZI | I have a pet theory, but it is under review Lifestyle
  5. Volvo SA's EX90 intro shows how not to launch new car  Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Under debt review? | Can I trade-in my Toyota Corolla?
Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters