Lifestyle

Things to stream

Follow the high jinks of an over-the-hill club DJ recruited for an undercover operation and three gay friends dealing with the challenges of modern dating

07 April 2025 - 20:24
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

If you have 90 minutes..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Tickled pink with bevy of beauties Lifestyle
  2. Is cloning your dog uncool? Lifestyle
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Famous lost phrases from history: I quit Lifestyle
  4. SBU MKWANAZI | I have a pet theory, but it is under review Lifestyle
  5. Pet food trends Food

Latest Videos

Banger | Bande-annonce officielle | Netflix
Mid-Century Modern | Official Trailer | Hulu