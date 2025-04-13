Lifestyle

Call to open up SA's creative economy

13 April 2025 - 00:00
Kgomotso Moganedi Entertainment reporter

South African film and TV stakeholders want to see change in the creative arts sector through the implementation of consistent and sustainable policies...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. La Joya Lodge is an easy, relaxing escape just a hop from Johannesburg Travel
  2. We test the latest craze — chocolate hot cross buns Food
  3. Grammy winner Tyla on fire at Coachella festival in US Lifestyle
  4. Real, heart-warming and full of absurdities Lifestyle
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Don't get me wrong, I'm right Lifestyle

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...