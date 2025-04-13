LAST WORD
Getting a grip on reality is dire these days
I'm struggling with reality at the moment. I mean this literally. I'll see a sigh-inducing video of little birds sheltering under a leaf umbrella during a tropical rainstorm and realise that they're beautiful fabrications of the AI hive mind. Then I see an aerial shot of a radiant, hot pink field of cherry blossom trees and surmise that such a thing can't actually exist in nature, therefore it must be an AI creation, only to discover that it's real and presently in full spring bloom in Japan. I had the same feeling of semi-disbelief when I saw the alarmingly cute picture of three dire wolf pups, all white fur and big puppy eyes, snuggled together in a basket. It transpires that they're not digitally generated, an image direct from the Game of Thrones production facility. They are, in fact, real. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.