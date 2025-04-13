LAST WORD

Getting a grip on reality is dire these days

I'm struggling with reality at the moment. I mean this literally. I'll see a sigh-inducing video of little birds sheltering under a leaf umbrella during a tropical rainstorm and realise that they're beautiful fabrications of the AI hive mind. Then I see an aerial shot of a radiant, hot pink field of cherry blossom trees and surmise that such a thing can't actually exist in nature, therefore it must be an AI creation, only to discover that it's real and presently in full spring bloom in Japan. I had the same feeling of semi-disbelief when I saw the alarmingly cute picture of three dire wolf pups, all white fur and big puppy eyes, snuggled together in a basket. It transpires that they're not digitally generated, an image direct from the Game of Thrones production facility. They are, in fact, real. ..