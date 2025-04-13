Lifestyle

Grammy winner Tyla on fire at Coachella festival in US

'Tychella fever' breaks out in California desert

13 April 2025 - 00:00
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent

'Tychella fever” broke out when South African singer Tyla made her debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on Friday...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Busie Matsiko brings her ‘vision board to success’ in new book Lifestyle
  2. Johnny Clegg’s posthumous message to the US News
  3. Paris Fashion Week: MaXhosa Africa, Khosi Nkosi bring the best of Mzansi News
  4. Nomzamo Mbatha models for Khosi Nkosi at Italy fashion show Lifestyle
  5. Selena Gomez ‘shocked’ at SAG ‘Only Murders in the Building’ ensemble award Lifestyle
  6. Tyla graces cover of British Vogue in hot pink Lifestyle

Most read

  1. La Joya Lodge is an easy, relaxing escape just a hop from Johannesburg Travel
  2. We test the latest craze — chocolate hot cross buns Food
  3. Grammy winner Tyla on fire at Coachella festival in US Lifestyle
  4. Real, heart-warming and full of absurdities Lifestyle
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Don't get me wrong, I'm right Lifestyle

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...