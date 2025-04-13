You’re probably not the next Cristiano Ronaldo, and that’s okay
13 April 2025 - 00:00
If you’ve ever listened to a podcast that isn’t about murder, there’s a strong chance the host would have told you: “You can do it”; or some version of that. It’s a speech as old as your grandmother’s china set, and more common than a tramp stamp in the early 2000s. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.